Body of missing student James Gracey found in sea near Barcelona, police confirm

The body of missing University of Alabama student James Gracey, who disappeared on a trip to Barcelona, has been found, Spanish police said Thursday.

The 20-year-old from Elmhurst, Illinois, was visiting friends studying abroad during his spring break. His family said he disappeared early Tuesday morning after visiting Shoko Barcelona, a club near the Villa Olimpica area on Barceloneta Beach.

Spanish authorities turned their search efforts toward the sea, sending out boats, divers and drones. The search recovered a body, which police have now identified as Gracey.

The Gracey family released a statement after officials first found the body, writing, "We are so grateful for the kindness and concern that has been shown for our family during this incredibly difficult time. We have made the decision to pause media interviews at this time to focus on being together and caring for one another. Thank you for respecting our privacy and holding our family in your thoughts and prayers."

The El Periódico newspaper in Spain reported Wednesday that sources told them Gracey's wallet was found floating in the sea.

James "Jimmy" Gracey

Spanish newspapers have also reported that Barcelona police are looking into security video from the club. Shoko Nightclub told CBS News Chicago through messages that they have given the security video of the night Gracey was last seen to local law enforcement.

Officials said investigators are following several theories, including that foul play may have been involved.

The investigation into Gracey's death remains ongoing. More information was not immediately available.