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College student James Gracey, from Chicago suburb, reported missing during trip to Spain

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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A University of Alabama student from the Chicago suburbs was reported missing while on a trip to Barcelona, Spain.

James "Jimmy" Gracey, 20, from Elmhurst, Illinois, was visiting friends studying abroad during his spring break. His family said he disappeared early Tuesday morning after visiting Shoko, a club in the Villa Olimpica area on the Barceloneta Beach. 

Gracey graduated from Chicago's Saint Ignatius College Prep, at 1076 W. Roosevelt Rd. on the Near West Side. 

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Heron Agency

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pants, and a gold cross necklace. Gracey is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact 224-505-3886.

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