3 more ex-cops charged in George Floyd's death and Derek Chauvin faces new murder charge

Three more former police officers who were involved in the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis have been charged in connection to his death, and the officer who pressed a knee to Floyd's neck faces a new charge of second-degree murder, according to court documents.

The three additional officers — Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng — have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four officers have been fired.

Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death last week. Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, including two minutes in which Floyd was unresponsive, according to prosecutors.

"I strongly believe that these developments are in the interest of justice for Mr. Floyd, his family, our community, and our state," said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who announced the charges Wednesday.

Floyd's death has ignited anti-police brutality protests across the nation. Charges against the three other officers on the scene have been a key demand of demonstrators in Minneapolis and elsewhere.

On May 25, the officers encountered Floyd while responding to a 911 call from a store clerk, who said Floyd tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes, according to prosecutors. Floyd complied with orders from the officers to leave his vehicle, court papers, but did not "voluntarily" get in their squad car. That's when he began telling officers he was claustrophobic and having trouble breathing.

The officers brought Floyd to the ground. One held Floyd's back and another restrained his legs, while Chauvin placed his left knee on Floyd's neck, prosecutors said. At one point, Lane asked Chauvin whether they should roll Floyd on his side, to which Chauvin replied, "No, staying put where we got him," according to prosecutors.

Graham Kates contributed reporting.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.