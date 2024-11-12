Former New York Rep. Michael Grimm is paralyzed after being thrown from horse during polo tournament, friends say

Rep. Michael Grimm vows to stay in office despite guilty plea

The Republican congressman said he plans to remain in office despite admitting to hiding money from the IRS

Former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm, a New York Republican who resigned from Congress following a tax fraud conviction, is paralyzed from the chest down after being thrown from a horse during a polo tournament, according to friends who are raising funds to pay for the ex-lawmaker's medical care.

Grimm, 54, suffered the devastating injury in September and is now being treated at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in New Jersey, where the late actor Christopher Reeve was treated after a similar equestrian accident in 1995, according to Vincent Ignizio, a friend of Grimm's who is a former New York City Council member.

Grimm had been an avid polo player for years, Ignizio said. "It was a passion of his and he suffered a tragic accident at the end of September," said Ignizio, who has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for Grimm's medical care.

"Through the grace of God and the amazing medical teams who have helped him, Mr. Grimm has miraculously thread the needle to survive," the GoFundMe accounts says. "Yet, his ongoing care and the treatment to walk again will cost millions of dollars."

A former Marine and FBI agent, Grimm represented Staten Island and a part of Brooklyn in Congress from 2011 to 2015.

A federal investigation into Grimm's fundraising that started in 2012 ultimately resulted in a 20-count indictment centered on a restaurant Grimm ran in Manhattan. Prosecutors said he underreported wages and revenue to the government and filed false tax documents.

Representative Michael Grimm, of New York's 11th District, leaves U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, New York, on December 23, 2014. Michael Graae, Getty Images

Grimm was separately under investigation for alleged campaign finance violations relating to his fundraising in the 2010 race.

Grimm won reelection in 2014 despite the indictment but pleaded guilty the following month to one count of tax fraud. He resigned from Congress in January 2015 and served eight months in prison.

Grimm attempted a comeback in 2018 but lost a Republican primary for his old district to incumbent Rep. Dan Donovan, who then lost the general election to Democrat Max Rose.

Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis defeated Rose in 2020 and has represented the district since then.

Grimm has recently worked as a host on Newsmax.

The GoFundMe for Grimm's medical care had raised over $260,000 as of early Tuesday. "His ultimate goal is to get himself to walk again," Ignizio said.

On Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a social media post that he was "deeply saddened" by Grimm's accident.

"Congressman Grimm is a Marine veteran, and as we honor our nation's servicemembers this Veteran's Day, l hope for a full and speedy recovery," Adams wrote.