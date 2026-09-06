Amazon cargo plane crashes after overshooting Miami airport runway; at least 5 killed

At least five people were killed and five others were injured when an Amazon cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport and struck several vehicles Sunday, officials said. The crash prompted a roughly 3-hour ground stop at the airport as emergency crews responded to the scene.

The Prime Air plane, which was being operated by North Carolina-based 21 Air, overran one of the airport's runways and came to a rest in an adjacent field, officials said at a Sunday news conference.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the plane hit several vehicles near the 2100 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue, and more than 60 of its units responded to the crash. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said it also responded.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battles fire after plane crash, rescues victims

Of the five people who were injured, three were taken to a local trauma center in critical condition. Two others were assessed and taken to local hospitals. None of the victims have been identified.

MDFR said when crews arrived, the plane was on fire and spewing out heavy smoke.

"What we found was a very complex situation," MDFR Chief Ray Jadallah said.

Crews used foam and specialized airport firefighting units to combat the flames, MDFR said. Crews also conducted search and rescue operations, including for the pilot and co-pilot inside the cockpit, while also locating and assessing patients throughout the scene, MDFR said.

Officials did not provide further information on the condition of the plane's crew. Officials have said it was too early to tell if the people killed were aboard the plane or on the ground.

Several people were trapped inside their vehicles and had to be removed using specialized MDFR technical rescue personnel, officials said.

Fuel leak reported at Amazon plane crash site

MDFR said there was an active fuel leak "occurring off of the aircraft that is being mitigated." Residents and motorists were urged to avoid the area of 67th Avenue and 25th Street, Commissioner Natalie Milian Orbis said.

Officials said there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

Amazon responds to cargo plane crash

Amazon confirmed one of its planes was involved in the crash.

"We're working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened. Right now, our absolute priority is the safety, well-being, and care of everyone involved. We're doing everything we can to support those affected," Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, said.

Nantel said the company was "heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives in today's incident at Miami International Airport. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss."

Amazon will "cooperate fully with any investigation," Nantel added.

Is Miami International Airport still under a ground stop?

The Air Traffic Control System Command Center, part of the Federal Aviation Administration, issued the ground stop around 2:30 p.m. ET. Two of the airport's runways have since been reopened, according to Greg Chin, the communications director for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department.

The FAA confirmed that a Boeing 767-300 that departed from San Juan, Puerto Rico, was involved. The 767 is 32 years old and had originally flown as a passenger plane for several airlines before it was converted into a cargo plane in 2015, according to Flightradar24.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Sean Duffy, secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation, shared a brief statement on X, advising travelers of possible delays and cancellations.