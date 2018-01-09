Meryl Streep talks about how Mariah Carey stole her seat at the Golden Globes

Meryl Streep laughed off an awkward moment at the Golden Globes. The actress revealed that when she came back to her table from a quick break, singer Mariah Carey was sitting in her seat. Streep joked to Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "B**** stole my seat," laughing.

Streep explained how the mix-up happened.

"Yeah, I came over and there she was, you know, next to [Steven] Spielberg sucking up," joked "The Post" actress. "She said, 'Oh my god, they made me sit down because we were moving.' They make you -- they say, '5,4,3,2,1' wherever you are, everybody has to drop to their [seat]. I said, 'No, no, no, stay there. I'll sit on your lap.'"

Streep said that sometimes sitting at the Golden Globes can be like a game of musical chairs.

Carey also tweeted about the incident, saying, "Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg. Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat…" In the next tweet, she wrote, "(Me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! (MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time!"

(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! 🙌🙌

(MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time! 😂😂

💖💖💖💖 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

Clearly, even Mariah Carey defers to Meryl Streep.