Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in 2020
Rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday in Los Angeles after he was convicted last year of shooting Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in 2020, the Associated Press reported.
Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted in December of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and two other felonies.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
