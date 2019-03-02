A $267 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Jersey

Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in New Jersey won a massive jackpot. The lottery announced Saturday that a $267 million winning ticket was sold in the Garden State, CBS New York reported.

Lottery officials announced the ticket was sold at a Quick Check station on New Brunswick Ave. in Phillipsburg.

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers for the March 1 drawing were: 29, 33, 39, 60, 66 and Mega Ball 21.

Who buys lotto tickets?



About two-thirds of Americans gamble. Last year, they spent $72.97 billion on traditional lottery tickets, according to Gallup.

On average, that's $206.69 per person. "Our obsession with lotteries, with gambling, is that unicorn feeling of, like, 'maybe it'll be me,'" CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger said in October. She pointed out that some people don't necessarily play to win.

"They just want to take a moment out of their day to consider how to dream big," Schlesinger said.

Massachusetts residents have the biggest taste for playing the odds, spending almost $763 per year on lottery tickets, according to a survey from LENDedu. North Dakotans are on the opposite end of the spectrum, spending about $44 per year on the lottery.