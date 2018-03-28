Mega Millions jackpot hits $502 million, 10th largest ever in U.S.

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Lottery players could have a chance of winning the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history, as the Mega Millions estimated jackpot climbs to $502 million.

The drawing on Friday, March 30, will offer players a chance to spend $2 and dream of beating the staggering odds of 302.5 million to one and winning the big prize. Jackpot winners must match all six numbers in a drawing.

The $502 million prize is the annuity option, in which a sole winner is paid over 29 years. A winner opting for the cash prize would take home $301 million, minus state and federal taxes.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since January. Friday's drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions is one of two national lottery games. It's played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots drawn so far and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

3. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

4. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

5. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

6. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

7. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

8. $559.7 million jackpot, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)

9. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)

10. $487 million, Powerball, July 30, 2016 (one ticket, from New Hampshire)