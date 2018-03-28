CBSN
Mega Millions winning numbers announced for $458 million jackpot

A ticket is seen ahead of the Mega Millions lottery draw in Manhattan, New York, July 1, 2016.

REUTERS

The winning numbers drawn for Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot are 7, 25, 43, 56 and 59 and the Mega Ball number is 13. The jackpot is $458 million and is a one-time cash option of $274 million. 

Tickets cost $2. Sales time cut-offs vary by state but are usually one to two hours before the drawing.   

There will be a Powerball drawing on Wednesday, but the jackpot is $40 million.

But don't get your hops up yet: Even with more options for giant payouts, the odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at 1 in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning both jackpots are one in 75 quadrillion -- that's 15 zeros -- according to data scientists at Allstate.

The average American spends about $200 a year on lottery tickets, though residents of some states spend far more. According to a study by LendEDU, the average Massachusetts resident spends $735 annually on lottery tickets. Rhode Islanders plop down $514 a year. And if you live in Delaware or New York, you're likely spending about $400 a year, or $33 per month (see map below).

The odds of winning "scratchers" -- those little instant winning tickets that you can buy for prices ranging from $1 to $50 -- are better, but it's still no way to get rich. 

