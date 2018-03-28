Mega Millions winning numbers announced for $458 million jackpot

The winning numbers drawn for Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot are 7, 25, 43, 56 and 59 and the Mega Ball number is 13. The jackpot is $458 million and is a one-time cash option of $274 million.

Tickets cost $2. Sales time cut-offs vary by state but are usually one to two hours before the drawing.

There will be a Powerball drawing on Wednesday, but the jackpot is $40 million.

But don't get your hops up yet: Even with more options for giant payouts, the odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at 1 in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning both jackpots are one in 75 quadrillion -- that's 15 zeros -- according to data scientists at Allstate.

The average American spends about $200 a year on lottery tickets, though residents of some states spend far more. According to a study by LendEDU, the average Massachusetts resident spends $735 annually on lottery tickets. Rhode Islanders plop down $514 a year. And if you live in Delaware or New York, you're likely spending about $400 a year, or $33 per month (see map below).

The odds of winning "scratchers" -- those little instant winning tickets that you can buy for prices ranging from $1 to $50 -- are better, but it's still no way to get rich.