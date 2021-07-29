McCormick recalls three seasonings due to salmonella concerns

McCormick & Company is recalling three of its seasonings because of potential salmonella contamination.

Routine testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration led to the recall of McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, the company said in a news release.

This photo shows a bottle of McCormick's Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning on July 28, 2021. Justin Sullivan/Getty

The impacted products were shipped in June and July to 32 states, Bermuda and Canada, according to the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company. The states include: Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

No illnesses have yet to be linked to the recall, the company said in a notice also posted by the FDA.

Those who purchased the products were urged to discard them in their container and to contact McCormick for a replacement or refund at (800) 635-2867 on weekdays between 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Big Y, Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop, Target and Walmart were among the retailers who sold the recalled products.

Most people who become ill from salmonella develop symptoms such as diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within six days of exposure to the bacteria, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illness typically persists four to seven days and most recover without medical intervention. Still, salmonella causes 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the U.S. each year, with food the source for the bulk of the 1.35 million infections, the CDC states.

Founded in 1889, McCormick generates more than $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories.