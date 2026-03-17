Massive spring break crowd flees Florida beach as "takeover" events cause chaos

Spring break "takeovers" have started to overwhelm some Florida cities and local officials.

The massive gatherings are organized on social media and pose danger "because they are organized by promoters and the city is not aware of it," Daytona Beach Commissioner Stacy Cantu said.

In Daytona Beach, Florida, a large crowd present for a so-called "beach takeover" event fled after hearing what they thought were gunshots.

"It was people crushing water bottles to start a stampede," said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Officials say more than 50 deputies were in the middle of the crowd and no shots were fired during the incident.

The city of Daytona Beach did respond to multiple shootings over the weekend and the sheriff's office reported more than 130 arrests with spring break in full swing.

"VSO deputies made 133 arrests in spring break crowds this weekend," the sheriff's office said in a post on its Facebook page. "There were no shootings on the beach this weekend. Widespread videos posted online this weekend falsely claimed crowds were running from shots fired."

The post went on to say the sheriff's office is aware of upcoming "spring break/invade Daytona events being promoted on social media" and it's working with local government and law enforcement.

Last month, five teenagers were shot at a "takeover" event in Jacksonville, Florida.

Spring break restrictions

Meanwhile, a marketing campaign in Fort Lauderdale doubled down on spring break restrictions and officials in Miami Beach say they have seen success from their new approach.

This year, Miami Beach is looking to attract a more health conscious crowd.

On its website, the city announced regulations to keep visitors safe, including DUI enforcement and security checkpoints to beach entrances on Ocean Drive.

The Miami Beach Police Department has reported 21% fewer arrests as compared to the same time last year.