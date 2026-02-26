Spring break travel concerns fueled by recent violence in Mexico, rising measles cases in U.S.

There's safety concerns for popular spring break destinations – both international and domestic.

Earlier this week a wave of violence on Mexico's west coast erupted after the cartel leader "El Mencho" was killed in Jalisco during a military operation. It forced hotels to lock down and flight cancellations in and out of the region.

As things return to normal, the U.S. State Department says travelers should exercise increased caution throughout Mexico.

"It shows how fluid issues can be anytime we travel," said travel risk expert Kevin Coffey.

Coffey advises travelers to sign up for State Department alerts, share their location with a loved one and purchase travel insurance that covers evacuations and cancellations.

"You really have to do your research on exactly what's going on in that destination and will it impact where you're going to be traveling into or traveling out of," he said.

Measles outbreaks

There are also health concerns as measles cases rise in parts of the U.S. CBS News has tracked more than 1,000 confirmed cases nationwide in 2026.

South Carolina currently has the most measles cases in the U.S., with Utah and Florida – a popular spring break spot – rounding out the top three, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"People who are coming to areas where there is an outbreak of measles, whether it's South Florida or Cancun, they should make sure that they are fully vaccinated before they come," said Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert in Florida.

Miami Beach has tried to curb concerns with its latest spring break campaign.

"We are making a deliberate pivot away from a party-centric spring break of the past," said city manager Eric Carpenter.

Miami Beach is looking to attract a new crowd who may be more health conscious.

The city previously has been overrun by spring breakers, which has at times led to shootings and fights. In recent years it discouraged all spring breakers, but is welcoming back visitors this year with new measures to keep crowds safe, which according to the city's website, includes DUI enforcement, security checkpoints and more.

"The people are coming here, it's just are they going to be well behaved? Or is it gonna be absolute chaos," said Sherbrooke Hotel owner Mitch Novick, who hopes the new approach will attract rule-abiding visitors.