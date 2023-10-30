Mary Lou Retton issues statement following pneumonia hospitalization: "I am forever grateful to you all!"

American gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton said she was "overwhelmed with all the love and support from the world" in her first comments weeks after being treated for a rare form of pneumonia.

The 55-year-old Olympic gold medalist was "fighting for her life" in a hospital intensive care unit, her daughter said in an Oct. 10 Instagram post. Retton is now recovering at home.

"When the time is right, I will be sharing more information about my health issues and hope I can help others who may face the same battle as me," she wrote.

Earlier in October, Retton's daughter, McKenna Kelley, said Retton was not insured. She asked for donations to help her mother. More than $459,000 had been raised as of Monday night.

Gymnast Mary Lou Retton is shown during the the 1984 Summer Olympics Focus On Sport / Getty Images

"I am forever grateful to you all! I'm with family continuing to slowly recover and staying very positive as I know this recovery is a long and slow process," Retton said on Monday. "I appreciate everyone's respect of my privacy at this time."

In 1984, Retton became the first American woman ever to win the individual all-around gold medal at the Olympics. She retired in 1986. In the years since, she has been focused on health, fitness and raising her four daughters.

– Gina Martinez contributed to this report.