Olympics legend Mary Lou Retton "fighting for her life" in ICU due to pneumonia, daughter says

American gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton is currently in the ICU battling a "very rare form of pneumonia," her daughter said on social media.

On Tuesday, the Olympic gold-winning medalist's daughter McKenna Kelley asked for prayers and donations for her ailing mother on her Instagram story.

Mary Lou Retton of the US performed her routine on the balance beam during the 1984 Olympic women's individual final in Los Angeles. STAFF/AFP/GettyImages

"Hey everyone! On behalf of my sisters and I, we need y'all's help," Kelley wrote. "My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She's been in the ICU for over a week now."

Kelley revealed that her mother is not insured.

"Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she is not insured," she continued. "We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill."

Kelley started a fundraiser, she said, to help pay for medical expenses as she said her mother is currently not able to breathe on her own.

"ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y'all so very much!" she added.

In 1984, Retton became the first American woman ever to win the individual all-around gold medal at the Olympics. The 55-year-old retired in 1986 and in the years since, she has been focused on health, fitness and raising her four daughters.