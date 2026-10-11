DHS secretary defends livestream of Fort Hood shooter's execution, says he doesn't see an "elevated risk" to U.S.

Washington — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Sunday defended the Pentagon's plan to livestream the execution of an ex-Army major who was convicted of the 2009 killing of 13 people at Fort Hood, while saying that he doesn't see an "elevated risk" to U.S. security amid criticism.

"I think people need to understand, if you attack America, we will come after you and we will make sure that the punishment fits the crime," Mullin said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said last week that the Pentagon planned to publicly livestream the execution of Nidal Hasan, who is set to die by firing squad on Dec. 3 in what will be the first military execution since 1961. The announcement sparked intense criticism, including from some Republicans, like Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who urged the Pentagon to reverse the "gruesome decision," saying there is "no need to livestream any execution, including this one."

"I would expect this from terrorists and dictators, but not here in America," Murkowski wrote in a post on X. "It would give this individual, who deserves no further notoriety, the martyrdom he seeks."

While Mullin defended the Pentagon's move, he said, "No one has to watch it if they don't choose to."

"I follow President Trump. He's the commander in chief of the country, and he does a phenomenal job," Mullin said. "He leads this country with a very, very, very direct, forward, straight hand, and he's restoring America values."

Mullin added that he has "no sympathy" for Hasan, adding, "I give absolutely zero thought to the way that this man dies."

"My job as secretary of homeland security is to protect the homeland, and that's what we do," Mullin said.

The comments come as Vice President JD Vance on Friday cast some doubt on whether the Pentagon will go ahead with the plan, saying he would not tune in if the livestream happens. The vice president said Hasan committed "the worst terrorist attack on American soil outside of 9/11" when he killed 13 people and wounded more than 30 others in the attack on the Fort Hood Army base in Texas in 2009.

"So whatever the controversy is about the method of the execution, I hope that people don't forget that this is a guy who brutally murdered a lot of innocent people," Vance said. "Now that said, I mean, look, if it's ultimately livestreamed, I'm not going to be watching it."

Mr. Trump told reporters on Saturday that there are two schools of thought on whether to livestream the execution, saying, "I'll make a decision, ultimately."