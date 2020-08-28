Watch live: The 2020 March on Washington in Washington D.C.

Fifty-seven years after Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech at the March on Washington, the families of Black Americans shot or killed by police officers will speak on the same site, the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. The families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and Jacob Blake will join Reverend Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III on Friday at the Commitment March: Get Your Knee off Our Necks.

The march, organized by the National Action Network, calls for racial justice and police reform. Sharpton first announced plans for the march during a memorial service for George Floyd, the 46-year-old father who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May.

How to watch the March on Washington

What : March on Washington

: March on Washington Date: Friday, August 28, 2020

Friday, August 28, 2020 Time: The main event runs from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. ET. CBSN will have full live coverage of event speakers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.

The main event runs from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. ET. CBSN will have full live coverage of event speakers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. Location: Lincoln Memorial, Washington D.C.

Lincoln Memorial, Washington D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.



"George Floyd's story has been the story of black folks because ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed to be is you kept your knee on our neck," Sharpton said at the service in June. "It's time for us to stand up in George's name and say, 'Get your knee off our necks!'"

The National Action Network said Friday's event will be an "intergenerational inclusive day of action" that will demonstrate its "advocacy for comprehensive police accountability reform, the Census, and mobilizing voters for the November elections."

In the months since Floyd's death, Black Lives Matter marches have proliferated across the country. Protesters continue to call for justice for the officers charged in Floyd's death, and those involved in other controversial cases including the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by officers in her own home in Louisville, and Elijah McClain, who died after a police chokehold in Aurora, Colorado, last summer.

Protests erupted again this week following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was hospitalized after police shot him several times in the back as he opened the door of his parked car. Attorneys for his family say he is now paralyzed.

Who is expected to speak:

Tylik McMillian, youth coordinator, National Action Network

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Marc Morial, president, National Urban League

Yolanda King, granddaughter of Martin Luther King

Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump



Rep. Karen Bass

Martin Luther King III

Rev. Sharpton

Families of Floyd, Garner, Blake and Taylor

The families are scheduled to speak at the Lincoln Memorial, then walk across Independence Avenue to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

Sharpton said he anticipates 50,000 people to attend the march. That estimate was once double, but buses organized to bring marchers from around the country are no longer going to be coming from states that are COVID-19 "hot spots," which require quarantine when visiting Washington.

Organizers said thermometer check-in stations will be set up, masks will be distributed and must be worn, and social distancing will be practiced.