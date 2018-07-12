Marc Short, top White House aide, to leave Trump administration

White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short is leaving the Trump administration, CBS News' Margaret Brennan confirms. Short will be joining the Miller Center for Public Affairs at the University of Virginia as a senior fellow, effective August 1.

"Marc is widely respected in both parties," William Antholis, Miller Center director and CEO, said in a statement Thursday. "We had the privilege of getting to know Marc through the presidential transition and the Trump administration's first year, and have been impressed by his professionalism, effectiveness, and collegiality,"

The news comes as little surprise to many. Short has been rumored to be departing the White House before the 2018 midterm elections.

The Wall Street Journal first reported last month that Short would leave the job as early as this summer, citing "diminishing returns" of pushing the president's agenda to Republican members on Capitol Hill.

The Journal, citing people familiar with conversations, said Short had informed chief of staff John Kelly before the White House delegation went to Singapore for the North Korea summit in June that he would be leaving sometime soon.

When asked about any possible plan in motion to replace Short, as well as to replace White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah after sources told CBS News the two were planning their departures, Sanders told reporters, "I don't know that there's a need to replace them."

The Journal reported that a possible contender to succeed Short would be Shahira Knight, deputy director of the National Economic Council, a department that has seen its own shift in staffing after Larry Kudlow replaced Gary Cohn as NEC director after Cohn stepped down in March.

Short's move to leave the Trump White House is the latest staff departure, and it comes days after EPA chief Scott Pruitt resigned from his position last week.

Short previously served as chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence and was president of Freedom Partners, the Koch brothers' chamber of commerce-styled group.