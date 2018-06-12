President Trump is declaring success after a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that resulted in an understanding that Pyongyang would work toward denuclearization and the U.S. would end joint military exercises with South Korea. Mr. Trump and Kim signed a document agreeing to a handful of key provisions.
But the future remains unclear -- the U.S. and North Korea did not reach any agreement on the details of how to achieve or verify that denuclearization, Mr. Trump said. "We'll be verifying," the president remarked in a rare, extended news conference after the summit. Mr. Trump also claimed Kim told him North Korea has destroyed a "major" missile testing site, although he didn't expand on that.
Mr. Trump said the U.S. will be continuing sanctions until denuclearization occurs -- but suggested sanctions might be lifted earlier than many experts thought possible.
Earlier in the day, the president claimed the summit went "better than anybody could have expected." The president also claimed Kim has a great personality, and said he will "absolutely" invite Kim to the White House.
