Driver charged after car jumps curb in NYC, killing pedestrian and injuring 4 others

A driver who allegedly killed one person and injured several others after his car jumped a curb in New York City is facing manslaughter charges, police said.

Mahbub Ali, 26, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, assault and driving while intoxicated, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

On Sunday evening Ali slammed his gray Hyundai Sonata into four people at a Manhattan intersection, police said.

Ali allegedly first struck a 23-year-old man who was crossing the street. That man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Ali then crashed into an 18-year-old man riding an electric bicycle, police said. When his car went onto the sidewalk, he allegedly also struck a 21-year-old man and 26-year-old woman before his car crashed into a parked van.

The three victims and a female passenger that was in the car with Ali were all taken to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries and are in stable condition, police said.

One witness described the "carnage" in the aftermath of the wreck.

"It sounded, honestly, like a grenade went off outside the building. Both my doors and window rattled... So when coming outside, all I'm hearing is screaming. I walk to the corner and I see all the carnage of what happened," the witness told CBS New York.