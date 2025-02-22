Lynne Marie Stewart, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Pee-wee's Playhouse" actor, dies at age 78

Lynne Marie Stewart, who starred on-screen in productions like "Pee-wee's Playhouse" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," died at age 78 on Friday after a quick illness, a spokesperson told CBS News on Saturday.

Stewart was born on Dec. 14, 1946, in Los Angeles, California, according to her IMDb page.

The 78-year-old actor starred as Miss Yvonne originally in the 1981 film, "The Pee-Wee Herman Show" and went on to play the character on the CBS Saturday morning show, "Pee-wee's Playhouse." The program ran from 1986-1991.

American actress Lynne Marie Stewart, wearing a blue dress, beside American actor and comedian Paul Reubens, who wears his trademark glen plaid suit over a white shirt and red bow tie, holding an ornament shaped like the hind quarters of a dog, in CBS children's television series 'Pee-wee's Playhouse', filmed at Culver Studios in Culver City, California, 1989. Stewart played Miss Yvonne, with Reubens as Pee-wee Herman in the series created by Reubens. Getty Images

Fans of the long-running sitcom, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" will remember Stewart as Bonnie Kelly, the mother of Charlie King, played by Charlie Day. Stewart appeared in 18 episodes from 2005-2023, according to IMDb.

Bette Smith, a spokesperson for the actress, said Stewart had just finished working on the upcoming comedy movie, "The Dink," in mid-December when she went to the doctor for symptoms of exhaustion.

Charlie Day and Lynne Marie Stewart in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005) IMDb

Upon further examination, Smith said doctors found a tumor near the actress' liver and gallbladder. The spokesperson described the tumor discovery as a total shock and her death on Friday was quick and unexpected.

"She was a genius with her craft. The work was most important to her she never cared about the money or fame. She was the kindest, most honorable person to know," Smith said in a statement to CBS News.

According to Smith, "The Dink" director Josh Greenbaum, sent Stewart a copy of the upcoming film on Thursday. Stewart got to watch it with her family.

Charlie Day shared a tribute to his television mom on Instagram writing, "The brilliant and talented Lynne Marie Stewart. Rest in peace. Thank you for all the years of laughter."

Danny DeVito, who also stars in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," shared on X, "Gonna miss Lynne. Lynne Marie Stewart…So wonderful a spirit to work with on Sunny! All love to her family."

The 78-year-old actress was also known for her roles in "The Running Man," "American Graffiti" and "Pee-wee's Big Adventure."

Stewart is survived by her sister, Gayle Stewart and several grandchildren, including her best friend Cindy William's children, Emily Hudson and Zac Hudson.