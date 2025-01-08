Woodley Fire sparks near Sepulveda Basin in San Fernando Valley

The 75-acre Woodley Fire sparked Wednesday morning near the Sepulveda Basin in the San Fernando Valley.

The blaze is burning by the 101 and 405 freeways and is being driven by strong winds. Cal Fire reports that the flames pose the threat of crossing Burbank Boulevard. Crews are working to contain the fire and protect nearby structures in the area.

It is unclear if any structures have been damaged.

Over the past day, Southern California has been slammed by several brush fires prompting thousands of evacuation orders and warnings. The strong Santa Ana winds have carried embers causing hot spots to spread.

The Palisades Fire has burned over 2,900 acres in the Pacific Palisades area. Several roads have been closed in the area and are now only accessible for emergency crews.

The Eaton Fire exploded in the Pasadena and Altadena area and quickly grew in size. As of Wednesday morning, the fire has burned 2,227 acres. Residents under evacuation orders have been told to leave their homes immediately.

A third fire, the Hurst Fire, spread in the Sylmar area.

Tuesday night, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for all the fires.

