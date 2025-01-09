Hollywood Hills scorched as Sunset Fire spreads in Los Angeles

5 wildfires still burning around Los Angeles, over 100,000 under evacuation orders

What started as a brush fire in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills burned more than 40 acres of vegetation and threatened major landmarks. The fire also kicked off another wave of evacuation orders and warnings for some city residents.

The blaze, known as the Sunset Fire, was reported to fire officials Wednesday evening, CBS Los Angeles reported. Water-dropping helicopters and ground crews worked to extinguish the flames through the night.

Around midnight local time, emergency public information provider Unified LA said "firefighters are making progress on the fire," but a Cal Fire update from around 5 a.m. local time said the blaze was still 0% contained. CBS Los Angeles reported Thursday morning that firefighters had stopped the "rapid spread" of the fire.

Evacuation orders in Hollywood Hills

A mandatory evacuation order was put in place for residents between Runyon Canyon and Wattles Park, the agency said. Cal Fire said on Thursday morning that many of the evacuation orders have been lifted, but said any residents returning home should use caution and be aware of firefighters still operating in the area.

The Los Angeles Fire Department will be working to ensure "no flare-ups in the vegetation surrounding these streets," spokesperson Margaret Stewart said Thursday.

Here are the areas that were under evacuation orders and warnings because of the Sunset Fire.

Hollywood sign, other landmarks threatened



A number of iconic Los Angeles landmarks, including the Hollywood sign, were near the Sunset Fire, according to maps.

The Hollywood sign and the nearby Griffith Observatory were nearby the mandatory evacuation zone shared by Cal Fire. Meanwhile, entertainment venue the Hollywood Bowl and the historic TCL Chinese Theater were inside the zone.

The Hollywood Sign is seen with smoke from multiple wildfires on January 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin

Other sites inside the zone included the Dolby Theatre, where the Academy Awards are held, the Magic Castle, the Capitol Records Building and a former studio used by Golden Age director Cecil B. DeMille. The studio is now the Hollywood Heritage Museum.