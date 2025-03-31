Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial over ex-husband Charles Vallow's death starts today. Here's what to know.

Jury selection began Monday in the Arizona trial of "Doomsday mom" Lori Vallow Daybell, the Utah mother who was sentenced to life in prison in Idaho for killing her children in 2019.

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell has been indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

She has pled not guilty to the charge, and is representing herself at the trial.

What did Lori Vallow Daybell do?

Lori Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killings of her children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua Jaxon "JJ" Vallow. Tylee was Vallow Daybell's child from a previous relationship. She and Charles Vallow adopted JJ in 2012.

In 2018, Vallow Daybell met doomsday-fiction author Chad Daybell. A year later, she separated from Vallow and began a relationship with Daybell.

The couple held apocalyptic religious beliefs that prosecutors claimed were used to justify the killings of Tylee, JJ and Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell.

7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. Kauai Police

Tylee and JJ disappeared within two weeks of each other in September 2019. In October 2019, Tammy Daybell was found dead in her bed. A coroner said her death initially appeared to be due to natural causes, but an autopsy wasn't conducted before her body was buried. Two weeks later, in November 2019, Daybell and Vallow Daybell were married in Hawaii.

The remains of Tammy Daybell were exhumed in December 2019, an autopsy was performed and her cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation. In February 2020, Vallow Daybell was arrested in Hawaii for ignoring a police order to produce her children, who had been reported missing by their grandparents. Several months later, in June 2020, the bodies of Tylee and JJ were found on a property owned by Chad Daybell.

Daybell and Vallow Daybell were each charged in the deaths of Tammy Daybell, Tylee and JJ. In separate trials, they were each found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the children's deaths. Vallow Daybell was also convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in Tammy Daybell's death and of theft charges related to financial payments sent to her children.

Daybell was found guilty of murder in Tammy Daybell's death, as well as several other related charges. He has been sentenced to death.

Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho, on March 6, 2020. John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP

What was Lori Vallow Daybell's relationship with Charles Vallow?

Lori Vallow Daybell and Charles Vallow were married from 2006 to 2019.

In early 2019, Vallow became very worried about his wife. He went to the police with his concerns, telling them that Vallow Daybell believed she was a "god" who was preparing for the end of days.

"She threatened me, murder me, kill me," he told police in a conversation recorded on video, according to "48 Hours."

Vallow filed for divorce in February 2019. In the filing, he said that Vallow Daybell had threatened to murder him. He also expressed fears for JJ and Tylee's safety.

Lori and Charles Vallow married in 2006. Kay Woodcock

How did Charles Vallow die?

Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Lori Vallow Daybell's brother, Alexander Lamar Cox, on July 11, 2019.

Vallow had gone to the home where Vallow Daybell was living with Cox and the two children after their separation to pick up JJ. The home was in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona.

In police video, Tylee said that she heard Vallow and Cox arguing.

"Honestly, it feels, it feels like 2 seconds, and 40 minutes at the same time. ... I just kind of heard yelling over everything. I don't know, I kind of just do that when everything is, like, really loud, I kind of just tune what people are saying out," she told detectives.

Cox told police that he had killed Vallow in self-defense. He was not arrested.

Cox's wife, Zulema Pastenes, testified that Daybell and Vallow Daybell had convinced him that his divine mission was to protect his sister. Pastenes said that Cox told her he feared the pair would make him their "fall guy." That conversation, Pastenes said, occurred a day before Cox's sudden death in December 2019. Medical examiners said he died of a pulmonary blood clot.

What to know about the latest charges

Lori Vallow Daybell has been charged with conspiring with Alex Cox to kill Charles Vallow. The trial is taking place in Phoenix, Arizona, where Vallow died.

April Raymond told "48 Hours" that Vallow Daybell, her former friend, told her she believed Vallow was already dead and had a demon living inside him. She would later make similar comments about her children.

In December 2024, a judge ruled that Vallow Daybell was mentally fit to stand trial. Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during the trial, CBS affiliate AZFamily reported. The trial will be livestreamed.

Complicating the trial is Vallow Daybell's decision to represent herself. She said that this will likely complicate jury selection, a comment Judge Justin Beresky agreed with, according to AZFamily. Vallow Daybell said that she has studied case law during her time in prison. She also said she has experience in court that will help her represent herself.

Lori Vallow, in a booking photo from Maricopa County, Arizona. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

In a hearing on March 18, Vallow appeared to struggle with the responsibility of being her own attorney. She said that her former attorneys would not give her important video evidence, though prosecutors said they can't find the video she referenced, according to AZFamily. Vallow Daybell also said that it has been difficult for her to communicate with her legal team while in prison.

"Where I am at the jail, the communication is very difficult for me to get ahold of my investigator, get ahold of my paralegal. I'm 23 hours a day locked down. If I don't have Wi-Fi, I don't have a phone, if I don't have battery, I don't have a phone," she said.

Opening statements are expected to begin in early April, according to AZFamily. If found guilty, Vallow faces life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. She is already serving multiple life sentences with no possibility of parole after the convictions in Idaho.

This trial is not the last of her legal troubles. Vallow Daybell also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder for the attempted shooting of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. Boudreaux was shot at in 2019 while driving near his home, but was unhurt. Prosecutors say Cox carried out the shooting, but missed his target. Vallow Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Lori Vallow Daybell's "Dateline" interview

In a jailhouse interview with NBC's "Dateline," which aired in March, Vallow Daybell made multiple baseless claims. She was often combative toward correspondent Keith Morrison as she claimed to be innocent of all charges.

She said she "was not there" when JJ and Tylee were killed and was not involved in Tammy Daybell's death. She tried to blame JJ's death on Tylee, Morrison said, but investigators have said Tylee died before JJ.

"She came in and she had her own agenda," Morrison said of Vallow Daybell ahead of the airing of the "Dateline" episode. "She wanted to be the aggressor."

During the interview, Vallow Daybell also briefly discussed how she would serve as her own attorney in the Charles Vallow case. She called the process "great" but a "difficult thing to do."

