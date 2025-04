Lori Vallow Daybell argues self defense in her fourth husband's death as latest trial begins Lori Vallow Daybell was in an Arizona court Monday to represent herself in a trial involving the killing of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. In her opening statement, Vallow said the evidence will show it was self defense, but prosecutors argued she conspired with her brother to kill Vallow, who had filed for divorce, to collect a $1 million life insurance policy.