Loretta Swit, who played Maj. Margaret Houlihan on the TV series "M*A*S*H," has died, a representative for her confirmed to CBS News. She was 87.

Swit died at her home in New York City, her rep, B. Harlan Boll, said in a statement to CBS News on Friday. She was believed to have died of natural causes.

Loretta Swit is pictured as Maj. Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan. CBS via Getty Images

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.