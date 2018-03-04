David Ogden Stiers, "M*A*S*H" star, dead at 75

David Ogden Stiers, who was nominated for two Emmys for his role as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III on "M*A*S*H," has died, his talent agency confirmed Saturday. He was 75.

The actor had battled bladder cancer, according to his talent agency. He died at home in Newport, Oregon.

I am very sad to report that David died this morning March 3, 2018 peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon after a courageous battle with bladder cancer. His talent was only surpassed by his heart. pic.twitter.com/fjuGmbVYgd — MKS Talent Agency (@MKSTalentAgency) March 3, 2018

In addition to playing the aristocratic Maj. Charles Winchester III on "M*A*S*H" beginning in its sixth season, replacing Larry Linville after he left the series. Stiers' character, while arrogant, also showed an empathy and wit his predecessor lacked.

Stiers did voice acting in several Disney animated films, voicing the character Cogsworth in "Beauty and the Beast" and played characters in "Lilo & Stitch" and "Pocahontas." He was also the voice of an announcer in George Lucas' 1971 feature directorial debut, "THX 1138."

Stiers received two Emmy nominations for his work on "M*A*S*H"

He had more than 150 film and television credits, including appearances on the "Mary Tyler Moore Show" and several Perry Mason television movies.