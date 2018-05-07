Live: White House briefing May 7, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Monday, Monday 7, 2018
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Rudy Giuliani: Since joining President Trump's legal team, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has revealed that the president had reimbursed the $130,000 in hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels at the end of the 2016 presidential election by Mr. Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen
- Gina Haspel: According to a story from the Washington Post, Gina Hapsel reportedly offered to withdraw her nomination to avoid a potentially harsh confirmation hearing after a White House meeting focusing on her past role in interrogation programs revealed;
- West Virginia Senate race: Ahead of the West Virginia Senate primaries Tuesday, President Trump said GOP candidate Don Blankenship "can't win the General Election in your State" and urged voters to support one of the two other Republicans running in the primary.
