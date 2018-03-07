Live: White House briefing March 7, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Wednesday, March 7, 2018
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Gary Cohn: : Gary Cohn, Mr. Trump's chief economic adviser, announced that he is resigning from his position in the Trump administration Tuesday night.
- Stormy Daniels: Adult-film star Stormy Daniels, otherwise known as Stephanie Clifford, who received $130,000 from Mr. Trump's personal attorney before the 2016 election, filed a lawsuit in California on Tuesday requesting that the court throw out a non-disclosure agreement preventing her from talking about her alleged affair with the president;
- DACA fix: Mr. Trump said that his administration is "trying to have a DACA victory" but that "obstructionist" Democrats were getting in the way at the Latino Coalition's Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.