Live: White House briefing March 26, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Monday, March 26, 2018
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- March for Our Lives follow up: On Saturday, about 200,000 protesters took to the streets of Washington, D.C. demanding action from Congress and the Trump administration on gun control. The march comes in light of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting on Feb. 14 that left 17 students dead;
- Stormy Daniels: The porn star, also known as Stephanie Clifford, was interviewed on CBS News' "60 Minutes" Sunday evening about her alleged affair with President Trump. According to Daniels, the president's lawyer Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 in return for her silence about the alleged sexual encounter;
- Russian diplomats: President Trump expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and also called for the Russian consulate in Seattle to close in response to Russia's alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain.
