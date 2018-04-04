Live: White House briefing April 4, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Wednesday, April 4, 2018
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Syria: Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said Wednesday morning that a decision regarding U.S. troops in Syria has been made. The White House released a statement that said the United States is "committed to eliminating the small ISIS presence in Syria that our forces have not already eradicated," but offered little detail beyond that;
- Trade War: The Trump administration proposed a list of $50 billion worth of tariffs against China Tuesday, which prompted China to respond with $50 billion in tariffs against the United States on Wednesday. President Trump insisted on Twitter Wednesday morning that "We are not in a trade war with China. White House Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow later echoed Mr. Trump saying that the tariffs are about "holding to the laws and customs of free trade and holding violators to account. It's not about war."
- Military presence on the southern border: Tuesday, Mr. Trump called for securing the U.S.-Mexico border with troops. "We are going to be guarding our border with the military," Mr. Trump said in a meeting with Baltic heads of state.
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.