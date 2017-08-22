LIVE: Trump holds "Make America Great Again" rally in Phoenix

President Trump will hold a "Make America Great Again" rally in Phoenix, Arizona Tuesday evening at 10 p.m. ET. This marks Mr. Trump's eighth campaign-style rally since taking office. Vice President Mike Pence will also be present.

The rally is expected to draw thousands of Trump supporters as well as protesters. Mr. Trump has a strong base locally, polling at 42 percent in Arizona-- a higher statistic than his national approval rating of 33 percent. However, at least six protests against the rally have been organized, the largest of which could draw about 3,000 people.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams reassured that local law enforcement is prepared for Mr. Trump's rally. Notably, Arizona is an open carry state, meaning citizens may legally carry a gun without a license or permit. Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Frank Milstead said Monday that state resources will be on standby as a "backstop" in case Phoenix Police need reinforcement in the event of violence.

The rally comes in the shadow of a number of controversies, including heightened tensions between Mr. Trump and various Arizona politicians, Mr. Trump's stalled promise of a border wall, and the president's much-criticized comments regarding the Charlottesville violence.

Trump tension with Arizona politicians:

Mr. Trump is at odds with the two GOP senators representing Arizona. Neither Sen. John McCain nor Sen. Jeff Flake will attend his rally.

McCain cast the vote that terminated the president's long-promised plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, and has since been subject to verbal attacks from Mr. Trump.

Flake, who is up for re-election in the 2018 midterms, has been a vocal critic of the president.

"If you just have erratic behavior unmoored from principle, that's not a good combination," Sen. Flake said of Mr. Trump on "CBS This Morning" last month.

Mr. Trump has tweeted in support of Flake's competitor, Dr. Kelli Ward. He criticized Flake for being "WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate," earlier this month.

Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

"I don't worry about it at all," Flake said in Phoenix on Monday to reporters who asked the senator about Mr. Trump calling him "toxic."

There is speculation that Mr. Trump may further criticize McCain or Flake, or that he may formally endorse Ward, who is running against Flake in next year's Republican primary, at the rally Tuesday evening.

Adding to the tension, Phoenix's Democratic mayor, Greg Stanton, has urged Mr. Trump to delay the rally over safety concerns.

"I believe the true intention is really inflame people's passion to further divide the country and that's why I said the president should delay this trip to Phoenix," Stanton said.

Arizona's Republican governor, Doug Ducey, will also not attend the president's rally, although he supported Mr. Trump in his candidacy and attended a rally during his campaign for the White House.

Immigration policy and border wall questions:

Mr. Trump is expected to bring up issues surrounding immigration. Earlier Tuesday, the president visited Yuma, a city in Arizona that borders Mexico, to tour U.S. Customs and Border Protection border equipment and meet with immigration authorities there. The question of border wall funding is on both Mr. Trump and Congress's agenda after the August recess.

While there was speculation that Mr. Trump may pardon former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio at the rally Tuesday evening, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders asserted that he does not plan to address the issue.

"There will be no discussion of that today, and no action on that at any point today," Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.

Arpaio was convicted of criminal charges last month and a federal judge found him guilty of disproportionately targeting Latinos through traffic patrols. He is currently awaiting sentencing.

Mr. Trump said he was "seriously considering a pardon for Sheriff Arpaio" earlier this month.

Mr. Trump's first large-scale event since Charlottesville:

Tuesday evening's rally will be the first since Mr. Trump's comments blaming "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month. The remarks were heavily criticized by Democrats and Republicans alike.

The rally started out as a protest to the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from a public park, but quickly turned violent when a car rammed into a crowd of people, killing one 32-year-old woman and injuring 19 other people.

Gov. Ducey is now one of the many governors facing calls to take down Confederate statues and memorials in Arizona following the events in Charlottesville.

Live Updates:

Trump on his presidency: "Most people think I'm crazy to have done this!"

"I don't believe that any president has accomplished as much as this president in the first six or seven months," Mr. Trump said of himself. He cited his appointment of the new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, 31 federal judge appointments, 50 signed bills and his administration's elimination of "job-killing" regulations.

"Maybe something positive can come about" on North Korea

Mr. Trump said that he "respects" the fact that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be "starting to respect" the United States. His comments come following heightened tension between the United States and North Korea stemming from the regime's acquisition of nuclear warheads and ICBMs capable of reaching parts of the United States.

Trump vows to build up the military

Following his address to the nation Monday night regarding military action in Afghanistan, Mr. Trump promised an"honorable and enduring outcome in a very tough place."

"I won't mention any names"

"See I haven't mention any names" Mr. Trump joked as he made references to Sen. John McCain's vote which caused the Senate's repeal of the Affordable Care Act to fail. He also referenced Sen. Jeff Flake without using his specific name, calling him "your other senator who is weak on borders and weak on crime."He called on the crowd to speak to their senators.

Trump: Democrats want "a step beyond socialism"

The president said that congressional Democrats' view for the nation will leave the borders "wide open," adding that their policy goals are what he called "a step beyond socialism." The crowd chanted "drain the swamp!" in response.

Trump calls to remove filibuster rule

Noting that his promise to repeal and replaced Obamacare failed in the Senate by "one vote," Mr. Trump said that "some of the best things in health care require 60 votes."

"You gotta get rid of the filibuster rule, you gotta go to the majority," Mr. Trump said.

Trump promises "extreme vetting"

"I have a message for Congress tonight: your job is to represent American people, American families, American workers. You need to represent them on the border, on taxes, on health care," Mr. Trump said.

"We are building a wall on the southern border"

Mr. Trump promised to build his signature border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, calling it "absolutely necessary." He called out "obstructionist" congressional Democrats for "putting all of America's safety at risk" by opposing funding for the border wall.

Trump: Immigration places "burdens" on Americans

The president noted his visit to Yuma, Arizona earlier Tuesday where he visited with border patrol and ICE agents, calling them "incredible people." He said that the visit inspired him to reinforce "already existing laws" surrounding immigration. Mr. Trump also promised to "crack down" on sanctuary cities.

"Do the people in this room like Sheriff Joe?"

Mr. Trump praised former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, and made a prediction that "he's going to be just fine," as Arpaio awaits sentencing. "I won't do it tonight because I don't want to cause any controversy, okay? But Sheriff Joe can feel good," Mr. Trump said, apparently referencing his possible pardon of Arpaio.

Trump promises to be tough on immigration

"The most sacred duty of government is to protect the lives of its citizens," Mr. Trump said, promising to secure the United States borders and enforce immigration laws.

Trump praises his use of social media, condemns journalists

Mr. Trump labeled the media as "the source of division" in the United States. He claimed that the media "would rather getting ratings and clicks than tell the truth." He called out more media outlets by name, but praised Fox News and Sean Hannity for their "fair" coverage of his presidency.

Trump blames media for divide in nation

"They are trying to take away our history and our heritage," Mr. Trump said of the media. "The only people giving a platform to these hate groups is the media itself and the fake news." He then mocked the media present at the rally, noting that the cameras are "turning those lights off fast."

"Jobs will have a positive impact on race relations"

Mr. Trump claimed that under his leadership, the United States has achieved the lowest unemployment rate in 17 years. He also believes that "wages will go up." Combing these two factors, low unemployment and higher wages, Mr. Trump believes he can calm some of the tension in race relations.

Trump calls out Obama for not condemning "radical Islamic terrorism"

The president met the critique that he didn't condemn the hate groups in Charlottesville by name by equating it to former President Barack Obama's failure to specifically call out "radical islamic terrorism" following terrorist events during his term in the White House.

Trump continues to defend his response to Charlottesville

The president continued reading his initial statement following the violent events in Charlottesville, asserting that he was both fast and fair enough in his response.

"I love all the people of our country"

The president promised to "make America great again" but for "all the people of this country." A momentary disruption from a protester caused Mr. Trump to pause before the individual was removed from the rally.

Trump calls out media outlets

Mr. Trump called out the "failing New York Times" and labeled The Washington Post as a "lobbying tool" for Amazon. Upon the mention of CNN, the crowd responded with chants of "CNN s**ks!"

Trump says media didn't cover his Charlottesville response fairly



"I'm really doing this to show you how d**m dishonest these people are," Mr. Trump said. He noted that he condemned the Neo-Nazis and white supremacists present at the "Unite the Right" in Charlottesville in his initial statement following the violence that occurred earlier this month. The president then began to read his initial statement to the rally crowd. "They don't report it," Mr. Trump said of the media.

Trump cites Charlottesville

Mr. Trump condemned "the thugs who perpetrate hatred and violence" in Charlottesville. He then called out the media, calling them "truly dishonest people," pointing to reporters and cameras nearby. The crowd met this action with boos and jeers.

Trump: "Loyalty to our nation requires loyalty to each other"



Striking a tone of unity, Mr. Trump said that "when one part of America hurts, we all hurt." He also said that the "forgotten men and women" will no longer be forgotten. While Mr. Trump said that "we are all American," he noted that he still believes in his signature "America first" policy.

Trump preaches love

"Our movement is built on the conviction that every American from every background is entitled to a government that puts their needs first," Mr. Trump said, noting that his "movement" is one of "love."

Trump promises to fight for his agenda

Mr. Trump promised to fight for his agenda, pointing out the Second Amendment. The crowd gathered responded with cheers and chants of "USA! USA!"

Trump applauds Arizona

"The crowds were so big, almost as big as tonight," Mr. Trump said, recalling Arizona as the site of his first campaign rally. "Believe me, Arizona, I will never forget."

President Trump takes the stage

Mr. Trump begins his rally. "What a crowd," he said to cheers of his name from the audience. Mr. Trump assured that there weren't "too many people outside protesting."

Vice President Mike Pence Introduces President Trump



Vice President Mike Pence took takes the podium ahead of President Trump. Mr. Trump has entered the building, where an estimated 6,000 of his supporters have gathered.

Rally to begin momentarily

President Trump will soon take the podium to begin his eighth campaign-style rally since taking office.