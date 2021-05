Analyzing Trump's wide-ranging speech in Arizona Washington Post congressional reporter Ed O'Keefe and CBSN political contributor and RealClearPolitics national political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns join "Red & Blue" to analyze the controversial topics President Trump raised during his speech at a rally in Phoenix Tuesday night. Mr. Trump alluded to pardoning Sheriff Joe Arpaio. He also criticized Arizona's two Republican senators without mentioning their names.