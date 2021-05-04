Live

Watch CBSN Live

Protest outside Trump Ariz. Rally gets unruly

Police used tear gas on demonstrators outside President Trump's campaign-style rally in Phoenix shortly after he delivered his controversial speech Tuesday night. Steve Futterman joined "Red & Blue" on the phone as it was happening.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.