By Peter Martinez CBS News August 23, 2017, 12:02 AM

Police fire gas, flash bangs on crowd outside Trump rally in Arizona

Last Updated Aug 23, 2017 12:12 AM EDT

Police in Arizona fired gas and flash bangs to disperse protesters at a rally in downtown Phoenix following a campaign-style rally by President Trump on Tuesday night.

Pictures posted by CBS affiliate KPHO-TV show a chaotic scene:

CBS News' Carter Evans was about three blocks away from the convention center and says his eyes and nose are burning. He says he saw a lot of flashes and bangs that started to disperse the crowd, but many were wearing masks.

Evans reports that demonstrators were trying to send a message that they won't stand for racism or white supremacy and disagree with much of what Mr. Trump stands for.

Steve Futterman of CBS News Radio reports that he hasn't seen any arrests. He heard police announce on a loudspeaker that the crowd was an unlawful assembly.

Pro-Trump supporters face off with peace activists during protests outside a Donald Trump campaign rally in Phoenix

Pro-Trump supporters face off with peace activists during protests outside a Donald Trump campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tue., Aug. 22, 2017.

Reuters

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for latest updates.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in U.S.

More to Read

More from CBS News

Most Discussed