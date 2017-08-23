Police fire gas, flash bangs on crowd outside Trump rally in Arizona

Police in Arizona fired gas and flash bangs to disperse protesters at a rally in downtown Phoenix following a campaign-style rally by President Trump on Tuesday night.

Officers are addressing criminal behavior near 2nd St & Monroe. Please follow directions to move from the area. — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) August 23, 2017

Pictures posted by CBS affiliate KPHO-TV show a chaotic scene:

That escalated quickly @phoenixpolice deploy pepper balls, tear gas on rowdy protesters outside convention center #azfamily @mikewatkiss3tv pic.twitter.com/fCe19AIUMg — Nicole Crites (@NicoleCritesTV) August 23, 2017

CBS News' Carter Evans was about three blocks away from the convention center and says his eyes and nose are burning. He says he saw a lot of flashes and bangs that started to disperse the crowd, but many were wearing masks.

.@phoenixpolice move in to disperse crowd pepper spraying protesters outside convention center #azfamily pic.twitter.com/UvMaC8tQRR — Nicole Crites (@NicoleCritesTV) August 23, 2017

Evans reports that demonstrators were trying to send a message that they won't stand for racism or white supremacy and disagree with much of what Mr. Trump stands for.

Steve Futterman of CBS News Radio reports that he hasn't seen any arrests. He heard police announce on a loudspeaker that the crowd was an unlawful assembly.

Reuters

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for latest updates.