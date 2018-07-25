Live: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies on Trump-Putin summit

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies on President Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Just before his testimony was set to begin, the Associated Press reported that Pompeo said the U.S. will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea and demands that Ukraine's territorial integrity be restored.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike are eager to question Pompeo on the Helsinki summit and will likely focus their questions on Mr. Trump's two-hour meeting with Putin, which was originally slated for just 90 minutes. In that meeting, the presidents met one-on-one, with just their respective interpreters present.