Kids cough syrup distributed nationwide recalled due to microbial contamination

A children's cough syrup from brand Little Remedies is being recalled due to microbial contamination, according to federal health officials.

In an alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Wednesday, Medtech Products Inc., the brands' manufacturer, voluntarily issued the recall due to the presence of Bacillus cereus, which can cause two types of food-borne illnesses, and loss of shelf-stability.

The product, "Little Remedies® Honey Cough Syrup" with item number 7-56184-10737-9, was distributed nationwide in retailers and online from December 14, 2022 through June 4, 2025.

The cough syrup is packaged in a 4 fluid ounce amber bottle instead an outer carton with the lot code on both the bottle label and on the bottom of the carton.

The impacted lot numbers are as follows:

Lot # 0039 - Expiry date 11/2025

Lot # 0545 - Expiry date 01/2026

Lot # 0640 - Expiry date 02/2026

Lot # 0450 - Expiry date 05/2026

Lot # 1198 - Expiry date 12/2026

So far, no serious adverse events have been reported, the FDA noted, but consumers who have the product should stop using it immediately.

One of the food-borne illnesses caused by Bacillus cereus is characterized by nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps that can start 1 to 6 hours after eating or drinking the contaminated item, according to the FDA, while the second type can cause stomach cramps and diarrhea that can start after 8 to 16 hours.

"Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term illness, exposure to high levels of foodborne B. cereus can cause death," the FDA added.

If you've experienced any problems that may be related to the recalled product, the FDA advises contacting your healthcare provider.

Consumers with refund requests or questions can contact Medtech via e-mail at medicalaffairs@prestigebrands.com, through its website at https://www.prestigebrands.com/contactExternal Link Disclaimer or by phone at (800) 754-8853.