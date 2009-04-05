Let's Give The Queen A Hand

Bob Schieffer

Face the NationLet me just say that personally I was okay with Michelle Obama touching the Queen of England. I thought it was sweet.

(I'm assured the Queen touched her first.)

I believe everyone should be treated with respect, of course. And I love the British, and it's their business that they want to have a king and queen.

But my views on royalty more or less parallel those of … how should I say it? I find the royals amusing.

When we were invited to the British Embassy last year to see the visiting Elizabeth and Philip, my wife donned a hat as big as a wash tub and we had a fine time.

All this does bring back a memory from years ago when a member of the royal family visited the Texas legislature, and a protocol officer told some state legislators not to shake hands unless the royal hand was extended first.

As the story goes, the legislator responded, "Fine." But, he added, "I'll tell you one thing: They couldn't get elected in my district if they didn't shake hands."

You know, I expect he was right.

Aren't we glad our founders took care of all that a long time ago?