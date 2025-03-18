Leslie Bibb on playing Kate Bohr and the shifting dynamics in "The White Lotus"

Leslie Bibb on the tension and twists of "The White Lotus" season 3

Leslie Bibb has joined the cast of HBO's "The White Lotus" for its third season set in Thailand, where luxury and drama continue to collide at the fictional high-end resort chain.

Bibb stars as Kate Bohr, a woman navigating rekindled friendships that aren't as picture-perfect as they initially appear. She joins what she describes as "the blonde blob" — a trio of middle-aged women whose storylines prove anything but boring despite early concerns.

"You don't have like three middle-aged women all like [cast together]," Bibb said, noting that typically "only one of us would ever get cast."

The actress credits creator Mike White's genius for the show's continued success, highlighting his willingness to tackle challenging topics.

"Mike White is a freaking genius," Bibb said. "He doesn't shy away from confrontational, like anything ... shocking and sort of going there, and he is unapologetic about it."

Bibb believes the show's weekly release schedule contributes to its cultural impact, creating space for viewers to savor and discuss each episode.

"I think we have become a society of like swipe, look, six seconds," said Bibb. "There's something to watch it on Sunday and then unpack it."

The actress also said she secured her role while filming a Clint Eastwood movie in Savannah, Georgia, with partner Sam Rockwell helping her read lines for her audition tape.

"When I got to this monologue... I remember thinking, this is — I had never seen anything like this on television," Bibb said.

New episodes of "The White Lotus" season three air weekly on Sundays on HBO and Max.