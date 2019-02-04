Kristoff St. John, "The Young and the Restless" star, dies at 52

Actor Kristoff St. John has died, his attorney confirmed to CBS News Monday morning. St. John played Neil Winters on CBS' "The Young and the Restless." He was 52.

In 2015, St. John spoke with "Entertainment Tonight" about the death of his 24-year-old son Julian St. John. The younger St. John died by suicide in his room at a mental health facility.

"That call was the worst call I've ever had in my life," Kristoff St. John told ET. He and his ex-wife settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the facility out of court.

