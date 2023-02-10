Suspect arrested in death of kindergarten teacher found in shallow grave

Arrest in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher Arrest in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher 01:30

A suspect is now under arrest in the death of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher, CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

The body of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez was found Tuesday in Kearny, a day after she was reported missing.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office announced an arrest overnight. No details have been released about the suspect.

Hernandez's death was ruled a homicide Thursday after an autopsy revealed the Jersey City mother died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck.

Luz Hernandez in undated family photo. Photo provided by family to CBS New York

Police say they found Hernandez buried in a shallow grave in a deserted industrial area.

Investigators say Hernandez didn't show up to work at her school Monday and welfare check at her home led them to believe a crime had taken place.

Shortly after, her body was discovered three and a half miles away.

Earlier this week, loved ones, neighbors and even students gathered at her home, where a memorial was created.

Hernandez leaves behind three children, the youngest only 2 years old.