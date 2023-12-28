Kimberlee Singler wanted for murders of her 2 youngest children, attempted murder of her oldest in Colorado Springs

Mother wanted for murders of her 2 youngest children Mother wanted for murders of her 2 youngest children 00:35

An initial burglary call led investigators to discover the bodies of two dead children. Their mother is the suspect for their murders, but she is now on the run.

An arrest warrant was been issued for mother Kimberlee Singler, 35, of Colorado Springs in the two murders of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed on Thursday. She remains a fugitive in these two murder investigations, as well as for the attempted murder of her oldest child, her 11-year-old daughter.

Kimberlee Singler, 35. COLORADO SPINGS POLICE

According to the CSPD press release, Singler originally called police to her home in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point on Dec. 19, where police found her and her 11-year-old daughter with injuries. First responders then discovered the bodies of her two youngest children in the home. Singer and the 11-year-old were both treated on scene, and there was no update for the status of the 11-year-old.

Investigators eventually determined the claims of a burglary to be unfounded, and an arrest warrant was issued for Singler on Dec. 26; however, Singler has not been found by CSPD as of Thursday, and she was last seen on Dec. 23.

Singler faces charges for the following:

2 counts - 18-3-102(1)(a), Murder in the First Degree, Class One Felony (F1)

2 counts - 18-3-102(1)(f), Murder in the First Degree, Class One Felony (F1)

1 count - 18-2-101, Criminal Attempt - Murder in the First Degree (18-3-102(1)(a)),Class Two Felony (F2)

1 count - 18-2-101, Criminal Attempt - Murder in the First Degree (18-3-102(1)(f)),Class Two Felony (F2)

2 counts - 18-6-401(7)(a)(i), Child Abuse, Class Two Felony (F2)

1 count - 18-6-401(7)(a)(iii), Child Abuse, Class Three Felony (F3)

1 count - 18-3-202, Assault in the First Degree, Class Three Felony (F3)

Bond was already set by the court at $10 million, but the details of Singler's arrest warrant remained sealed by the court at the time of the press release.

There was no information provided in the release regarding another parent or legal guardian of the children.

Anyone with information can call Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444- 7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.