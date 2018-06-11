Here's President Trump's North Korea summit schedule

President Trump has arrived in Singapore for the historic U.S.-North Korea summit. He is scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at 9 p.m. ET, and the stakes are high for both leaders. While Kim's regime seeks sanctions relief, Mr. Trump aims to strike a deal to denuclearize the Korean peninsula. It is unclear if the regime's human rights violations will come into play during the meeting.
Eastern Daylight Time
Local time in Singapore
What's happening:
8:00 p.m. Monday
8:00 a.m. Tuesday
President Trump departs his hotel en route to Capella Singapore
8:20 p.m. Monday
8:20 a.m. Tuesday
Mr. Trump arrives at Capella Singapore on Sentosa Island
9:00 p.m. Monday
9:00 a.m. Tuesday
Mr. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greet each other
9:15 p.m. Monday
9:15 a.m. Tuesday
Mr. Trump and Kim one-on-one bilateral meeting
10:00 p.m. Monday
10:00 a.m. Tuesday
Expanded bilateral Trump-Kim meeting
11:30 p.m. Monday
11:30 a.m. Tuesday
Working lunch with both leaders
4:00 a.m. Tuesday
4:00 p.m. Tuesday
Trump press conference
6:30 a.m. Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Mr. Trump departs Capella for Paya Lebar Air Base, Singapore-- arrives 20 minutes later
7:00 a.m. Tuesday
7:00 p.m. Tuesday
Mr. Trump departs, en route to Guam. He will make stops in Hawaii and Joint Base Andrews, Maryland
8:25 a.m. Wednesday
Mr. Trump arrives at White House