CBS News June 11, 2018, 6:24 PM

Here's President Trump's North Korea summit schedule

President Trump has arrived in Singapore for the historic U.S.-North Korea summit. He is scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at 9 p.m. ET, and the stakes are high for both leaders. While Kim's regime seeks sanctions relief, Mr. Trump aims to strike a deal to denuclearize the Korean peninsula. It is unclear if the regime's human rights violations will come into play during the meeting.

Eastern Daylight Time

Local time in Singapore

What's happening:

8:00 p.m. Monday 

8:00 a.m. Tuesday

President Trump departs his hotel en route to Capella Singapore

8:20 p.m. Monday

8:20 a.m. Tuesday

Mr. Trump arrives at Capella Singapore on Sentosa Island

9:00 p.m. Monday

9:00 a.m. Tuesday

Mr. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greet each other

9:15 p.m. Monday

9:15 a.m. Tuesday

Mr. Trump and Kim one-on-one bilateral meeting

10:00 p.m. Monday

10:00 a.m. Tuesday

Expanded bilateral Trump-Kim meeting

11:30 p.m. Monday

11:30 a.m. Tuesday

Working lunch with both leaders

4:00 a.m. Tuesday 

4:00 p.m. Tuesday

Trump press conference

6:30 a.m. Tuesday 

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Mr. Trump departs Capella for Paya Lebar Air Base, Singapore-- arrives 20 minutes later

7:00 a.m. Tuesday

7:00 p.m. Tuesday

Mr. Trump departs, en route to Guam. He will make stops in Hawaii and Joint Base Andrews, Maryland

8:25 a.m. Wednesday

Mr. Trump arrives at White House 

