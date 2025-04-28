How an 11-year-old's calls to the White House changed his life and others

When 11-year-old Kevin Nazemi wrote a letter to the White House in 1993 requesting an interview with then-President Bill Clinton, he received a coloring book in return.

Undeterred, the sixth-grader from Columbia, Missouri, who had recently immigrated from Iran and spoke no English upon arrival, began calling the White House directly.

"I still remember the number," Nazemi said.

His teacher noted at the time that Nazemi didn't understand what the word "impossible" meant — perhaps explaining his extraordinary persistence.

The interview request was part of a class project at his Missouri school that paired students with KOMU, the University of Missouri's television station, to create news reports. Nazemi and his classmate Sam Bornhauser had ambitious plans.

His persistent calls reached Dave Anderson, a then-23-year-old junior White House staffer who was struck by the boy's determination.

"His tone was demanding," Anderson recalled. "It never felt like, 'Pretty please, can I get an interview with the president?' It was much more, 'When can I get the interview with the president?'"

"I remember he called all the time, and I was like, 'I don't know what to tell you, Kevin.' I'm like, 'I don't have anything new today,"' Anderson added.

After two weeks of daily calls, Anderson delivered unexpected news: Nazemi had been granted an eight-minute interview with Clinton during an upcoming visit to Cleveland.

"It was Dave on the phone, and he said, 'You've been granted an interview with the president. Can you get to Cleveland?'" Nazemi recalled being called to the principal's office for the life-changing news.

With just three days to prepare, Nazemi and his classmate gathered questions from fellow students and traveled to Cleveland for what he now calls a life-changing opportunity.

"He took my call and he treated me seriously and with kindness and encouragement," Nazemi said of Anderson, who went beyond his official duties to help make the improbable interview happen.

The next day, as Nazemi approached the president, Clinton joked, "You gonna grill me?" When Nazemi assured him he wouldn't, Clinton replied, "Hey, I've heard about you guys. I'm terrified."

During the interview, which ran well beyond its scheduled time, the young reporter asked Clinton about education policy, environmental conservation and advice for future presidents.

"Study very hard in school. Develop your mind," Clinton advised children with presidential aspirations.

When Nazemi asked what single law Clinton would enact if he could make just one, the president responded, "I would pass an economic policy that would make our families secure."

"They talked forever," Anderson said. "The president loved him."

The interview became a half-hour special on KOMU.

"Sam and I were impressed that the president had prepared for our interview and spent some extra time chatting with us," Nazemi reported in his broadcast conclusion.

Nazemi went on to attend MIT and Harvard Business School. He has since founded four startup companies, including his latest venture, Charlie, which focuses on banking services for older Americans.

The childhood experience "absolutely" set him on his path to success, Nazemi said.

But the story doesn't end there. Nazemi and Anderson maintained their friendship over the decades, and years later, Anderson received a surprising letter from Nazemi announcing he had established college funds for Anderson's two children, Noah and Maddie.

"Your doing so opened up my mind and eyes to what is possible," Nazemi wrote in the letter that moved Anderson to tears.

Recently, Nazemi met Anderson's children for the first time as Noah prepared to attend Mississippi State University.

"It's my honor. What I've done is so small compared to what your dad has done for me," Nazemi told the siblings.

"Thank you for the never-ending gift that started with me, but is being passed on to so many others. You mean the world to me and I still, to this day, ask myself, 'Can I be as good as Dave was? Can I be as patient as Dave was? Would I pick up the phone? Would I give somebody who is pursuing their dream the space to explore that you gave me?'"

A reunion

While Nazemi and Anderson maintained their close relationship, Nazemi and Clinton hadn't really spoken since that interview in 1993, aside from one brief encounter — until CBS News arranged a reunion in Washington last week.

"I still remember when you came to interview me," Clinton told Nazemi during their emotional reunion. "I still remember when Dave Anderson said we should do it. And my staff looked like this, and I said, no, this is a good idea. Let's do this."

More than 30 years after interviewing President Bill Clinton as a sixth-grader, Kevin Nazemi reunited with him in Washington. David Begnaud

Nazemi expressed how that childhood encounter shaped his life.

"The opportunity that you provided for me convinced me that you set really, really big goals and be persistent towards them," Nazemi told the former president. "And certainly, the generosity and the honesty in the experience of sitting down with you showcased for me traits that I've tried to carry forward in my professional and personal life."

Clinton recalled the decision to grant the interview with a smile.

"I have a very clear memory of the conversation we had before I met you about whether it was a good idea. And I said, if he's worked this hard, this is a good idea, and he'll give us a good interview," Clinton said with a warm laugh. "And you know, I didn't always get the best press, so I knew at least I'd get a straight interview from you."

As they parted ways, Clinton offered words that echoed across the decades.

"I'm proud of you," Clinton told Nazemi. "We need more people like you."

