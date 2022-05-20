Watch CBS News
U.S.

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert says she's recovering after being hit in the head by a "95 MPH line drive"

/ CBS/AP

Giants Rockies Baseball
Colorado Rockies television reporter Kelsey Wingert is attended to after being hit by a foul ball off the bat of San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater in the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 16, 2022, in Denver.  David Zalubowski / AP

AT&T Sportsnet reporter Kelsey Wingert says she's recovering after being struck in the head by a line drive during the ninth inning of the Colorado Rockies' game against the San Francisco Giants earlier this week.

"I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head," Wingert said in a tweet, along with a photo that showed a row of stitches on her forehead.

Wingert, who covers the Rockies, was in the camera well past the Rockies' first-base dugout on Monday night. Giants outfielder Austin Slater fouled a ball off Rockies reliever Daniel Bard and the ball hit Wingert.

Wingert said she spent five hours in a hospital, where tests revealed no fractures or internal bleeding. She said she "received internal & external stitches."

After being hit with the foul ball, Wingert was shown on camera giving a thumbs up while receiving medical attention in the dugout.

Wingert also was hit by a foul ball in 2018, when she was covering the Atlanta Braves for Fox Sports South. She suffered a broken right eye socket when she was struck by a foul ball from Odubel Herrera of the Philadelphia Phillies.

"It could have been much worse," she tweeted at the time.

Giants Rockies Baseball
Colorado Rockies television reporter Kelsey Wingert does a spot from the first-base well before the first inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants, May 16, 2022, in Denver.  David Zalubowski / AP

First published on May 20, 2022 / 6:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.