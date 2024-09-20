Football legends team up to back Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on National Black Voter Day

Washington — More than 50 former football players and coaches, including several Pro Football Hall of Famers and Super Bowl MVP's, announced their endorsement Friday of Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The group represents 25 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU's) and consists of 10 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees, two Super Bowl champions and MVPs, former No. 1 overall picks and some of the first Black athletes and coaches to break the color barrier.

"Given [Vice President Harris'] integrity, values and demonstrated commitment to justice and equality of opportunity, we are confident that as President she will serve the best interests of all Americans," the athletes and coaches said in a letter exclusively obtained by CBS News.

The letter is signed by Art Shell, the NFL's first Black coach, Leslie Frasier, former Minnesota Vikings coach, James "Shack" Harris, the NFL's first Black full-time starting quarterback, Greg Coleman, the NFL's first Black punter, and former Super Bowl MVP and Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Richard Dent, who previously played for Tennessee State University.

They join a list of athletes supporting the Harris-Walz Democratic ticket, including NBA all-star Steph Curry and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

The announcement is being rolled out on National Black Voter Day, an initiative aimed at getting Black Americans registered to vote by November. The initiative is led by Black Entertainment Television, a division of Paramount, which partnered with 40 civic organizations including the NAACP and National Urban League.

It also follows Harris' appearance this week before the National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia, where she was asked about her standing among Black men. A recent poll conducted by the NAACP found roughly a quarter of young African American men under 50 support former President Donald Trump, while about half back Harris.

"I think it's very important to not operate from the assumption that Black men are in anybody's pocket," Harris said during the NABJ interview. "I'm working to earn the vote, not assuming I'm going to have it because I am Black."

Harris is an alumna of Howard University and would become the first HBCU graduate to serve as President if she is elected. The Harris campaign has touted her HBCU ties, citing the Biden-Harris administration's record investments in historically Black colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions.

"As a proud graduate of Howard University, I know firsthand that our HBCUs are centers of academic excellence," Harris said in a White House statement in May. "For generations, these anchors of our communities have played a pivotal role in building and contributing to America's leadership at home and abroad."

The Howard grad hasn't been shy about showcasing her sports enthusiasm, especially for her alma mater. In December, Harris attended the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, featuring Howard and Florida A&M University. She also cheered on her fellow Howard Bisons in Des Moines when they made the first round of the NCAA tournament last year.