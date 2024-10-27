Transcript: "Face the Nation" excerpt of Norah O'Donnell interview with Vice President Kamala Harris

Harris warns Iran not to respond to Israel's counterstrike: "It would be a mistake"

NORAH O'DONNELL: Israel launched an attack on Iran-

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: Yeah.

NORAH O'DONNELL: -that has raised fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East. What is your message to Iran?

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: Well, first of all, do not respond. It would be a mistake. And we are prepared to defend Israel, as we have before. We will again. But the critical point is that there must be a de-escalation in the region. And we are working through diplomatic channels and other channels to ensure that there is a de-escalation in the region.

NORAH O'DONNELL: Is there any indication, based on the intelligence that you've seen, that Iran wants to respond?

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: I can't speak to that, but we've been very clear as the United States that they should not respond and that it would be a mistake.

NORAH O'DONNELL: What are the consequences if they do?

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: I'll keep you posted.