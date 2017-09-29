Report: Justin Timberlake to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Justin Timberlake is reportedly returning to the Super Bowl, 13 years after his controversial performance with Janet Jackson that became known as "nipplegate." It appears the singer has recovered from the trauma of the 2004 halftime show during which Jackson bared her breast, covered only by a sun-shaped "nipple shield."

The former *NSYNC frontman is reportedly in talks to take the stage at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on February 4, per Us Weekly. A source told the publication that he is "finalizing" the deal and though there is a chance he will perform with Jay-Z, "as of right now, it will just be Justin — no surprise performers."

Timberlake was singing "Rock Your Body" in 2004 during the Super Bowl's halftime show when he sang "I'm gonna have you naked by the end of this song" and grabbed off part of Jackson's bustier, revealing her breast in front of 89 million viewers.

"I am sorry that anyone was offended by the wardrobe malfunction during the halftime performance of the Super Bowl," Timberlake said in a statement at the time. "It was not intentional and is regrettable."

The exposure during the nationally televised game cost CBS a record $550,000 for violating indecency rules, U.S. communications regulators said in September 2004.

"Just for the record, and to leave no doubt, I know I speak for all of us at CBS when I say how shocked, disappointed and dismayed I was about the incident that occurred during yesterday's Super Bowl Half Time Show," said CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves at the time.

The FCC cracked down and implemented a five-second broadcast delay during live performances because of "nipplegate."