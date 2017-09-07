Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Dave Matthews Band to perform at "A Concert for Charlottesville"

Music stars are headed to Virginia to perform at "A Concert for Charlottesville," a show that hopes to bring unity following the Aug. 12 incident that left one woman dead and 20 injured after a man drove a car into a group of protesters.

On Wednesday, organizers announced that Ariana Grande, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Dave Matthew Band and more were joining the lineup for the concert, which will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at UVA's Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. The concert is meant to bring some healing to the community, where a white nationalist rally against the town's removal of a statue of Confederate Army general Robert E. Lee and its counter-protest turned deadly.

Other artists performing include Chris Stapleton, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, The Roots, Cage the Elephant and more special guests.

The concert is free and Charlottesville residents, UVA students, faculty and staff and residents of the adjacent counties will have priority when it comes to tickets. Attendees can use an online request system and are encouraged to donate to the "Concert for Charlottesville" fund. The fund will help victims of the events in Charlottesville, their families, first responders and "organizations devoted to the promotion of healing, unity and justice in the Charlottesville community and nationally."

In June, Grande hosted a three-hour-plus benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester bombing at her May 22 "One Love Manchester" show.