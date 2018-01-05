Justin Timberlake drops new single and music video "Filthy"

Justin Timberlake has dropped the first official single and music video for "Filthy," from his upcoming album "Man of the Woods." It's been five years since the singer's last album, 2013's "20/20."

Though the singer's new album "Man of the Woods" is supposed to have an earthier sound that "feels like mountains, trees, campfires, like the Wild West," according to his wife Jessica Biel in a promo, "Filthy" is reminiscent of Timberlake's classics like "Rock Your Body" and "SexyBack."

In the music video, Timberlake channels Steve Jobs in a black sweater and jeans as he presents a robot to an audience. Director Mark Romanek also collaborated with Timberlake on the video for 2016's "Can't Stop the Feeling."

Timberlake's new album is set for release on Feb. 2 and features collaborations with The Neptunes, Timbaland, Chris Stapleton and Alicia Keys. In a teaser on Instagram, Timberlake says, "This album is really inspired by my wife, my son, my family, but more so than any other album, where I'm from. And it's personal."

Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show in February, his third Super Bowl performance.